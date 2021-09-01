7,086 new COVID infections, 431 more fatalities recorded in SA

These latest fatalities, recorded over the past day, push the country's known death toll to 82,261.

JOHANNESBURG - Four hundred and thirty-one more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

The National Institute for Communicable Disease said that over 7,000 tests also came back positive over the last 24-hour cycle, which works out to a 14% positivity rate.

So far, just over 12.5 million vaccines have been administered in the country.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 49,168 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 7,086 new cases, which represents a 14.4% positivity rate. A further 431 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 82,261 to date. Read more: https://t.co/cCkDjNdTCo pic.twitter.com/fn097xVJsT NICD (@nicd_sa) August 31, 2021

