Go

7,086 new COVID infections, 431 more fatalities recorded in SA

These latest fatalities, recorded over the past day, push the country's known death toll to 82,261.

Patients are seen lying on hospital beds inside a temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
Patients are seen lying on hospital beds inside a temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Four hundred and thirty-one more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These latest fatalities, recorded over the past day, push the country's known death toll to 82,261.

The National Institute for Communicable Disease said that over 7,000 tests also came back positive over the last 24-hour cycle, which works out to a 14% positivity rate.

So far, just over 12.5 million vaccines have been administered in the country.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA