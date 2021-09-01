5 people shot dead in Umlazi

The attack is the second mass shooting in Umlazi, south of Durban, after six other people were killed over the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Five people have been shot dead in the Umlazi township.

It's believed that the victims were killed on Tuesday night.

The attack is the second mass shooting in Umlazi, south of Durban, after six other people were killed over the weekend.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Neliswa Nkonyeni has condemned the murders and has urged the police to speed up their investigations into the murders.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.