Zim man killed while trying to take selfies with elephants

State media said the victim, who hasn’t been named, was gored and then trampled to death by one of the elephants, while his companion was seriously injured on Tuesday.

HARARE - A man has been killed in central Zimbabwe while trying to take selfies with a herd of elephants.

It's not the first time in the country that the quest for selfies with wild elephants has ended in tragedy.

State media said the victim, who hasn’t been named, was gored and then trampled to death by one of the elephants, while his companion was seriously injured on Tuesday.

The tragedy occurred in a farming district near the central city of Kwekwe.

Parks rangers later shot the elephant. A second elephant was shot dead because it was heading towards Kwekwe's residential areas.

The two elephants were part of a small herd that has now been driven back to the safety of the Midlands Black Rhino Conservancy.

Four years ago, a man was killed near the border town of Plumtree when he and his friends got too close to a herd of elephants in a bid to take selfies.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.