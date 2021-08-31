Special Tribunal orders ex-Transnet exec, contractor to pay back R26.4m to SOE
Judge Lebogang Modiba made the ruling on Tuesday in the fraud and corruption case against Herbert Msagala.
JOHANNESBURG - The Special Tribunal has found former Transnet executive for Capital Projects, Herbert Msagala, guilty of disgorgement of secret profits while employed there and has ordered that he pay back R24.6 million to the SOE.
Msagala improperly earned secret profits from IGS Consulting Engineers (IGS), which at the time was a supplier contracted to Transnet.
IGS director, Sipho Sithole, and trustees of Msagala's family trust were also ordered to jointly and severally refund the money to Transnet.
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has secured yet another milestone victory as it works to recoup money made by former and current state-owned companies executives who benefited from corrupt and fraudulent dealings.
The (SIU) had applied to the Special Tribunal to recover monies earned improperly by Msagala from IGS Consulting Engineers.
Modiba has ordered Msagala in his capacity as trustee of the Msagala Family Trust and Msagala Residence Trust, Robert Velosa – a co-trustee in the trusts, IGS Consulting Engineering and Sipho Sithole to jointly and separately refund Transnet.
Msagala was dismissed by Transnet following disciplinary processes after a lifestyle audit unearthed the millions he was receiving outside of his employ.
Last year, the Special Tribunal granted an order to preserve his pension benefits and declared his assets, which include two houses in Gauteng, two other houses and a farm in the Free State and 35 vehicles, forfeit to the state.
