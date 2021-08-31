Special Tribunal orders ex-Transnet exec, contractor to pay back R26.4m to SOE

Judge Lebogang Modiba made the ruling on Tuesday in the fraud and corruption case against Herbert Msagala.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Tribunal has found former Transnet executive for Capital Projects, Herbert Msagala, guilty of disgorgement of secret profits while employed there and has ordered that he pay back R24.6 million to the SOE.

Judge Lebogang Modiba made the ruling on Tuesday in the fraud and corruption case against Msagala.

Msagala improperly earned secret profits from IGS Consulting Engineers (IGS), which at the time was a supplier contracted to Transnet.

IGS director, Sipho Sithole, and trustees of Msagala's family trust were also ordered to jointly and severally refund the money to Transnet.