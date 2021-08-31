South Hills residents threaten to protest over water cuts

The communities in Linmeyer, Risana, Tulisa Park, the hill and surrounding areas have seen their water cut for the past six days.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents around South Hills in Johannesburg have threatened to take to the streets for a second time if water is not restored by the end of Tuesday.

The communities in Linmeyer, Risana, Tulisa Park, the Hill and surrounding areas have seen their water cut for the past six days.

This has caused some schools to shut as they could not ensure adequate sanitation and hygiene especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fed up with the irregular and inadequate water supply, residents in South Hills said they felt forgotten and not cared for.

They said neither Rand Water nor Joburg Water were willing to take responsibility for their plight.

“They’re telling us it’s an issue of the reservoir,” one resident said.

Joburg Water spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela said the power supply issue at their Zuikerbosch Purification Plant was impacting the pumping system.

“Because it’s quite a large number of areas that are being affected, we are doing our best to ensure that the critical areas do have water tankers.”

The residents said all affected communities were becoming angry because no one was giving them an answer.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.