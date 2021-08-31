SA's Sheryl James wins bronze in the women's 400m T37 final at Tokyo Games

Sheryl James won bronze in the women's 400m T37 final at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo - her medal brings Team SA its fifth medal.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Sheryl James won bronze in the women's 400m T37 final on Tuesday at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Her medal was Team SA's fifth medal, while earlier fellow South African Pieter du Preez won the team's fourth medal when he claimed gold in the men’s cycling (H1) time-trial at Fuji Speedway.

Running in lane six, James crossed the finish line third during a wet and rainy day, running a personal best of 1:03.82.

China's Jiang Fenfen took gold in 1:01.36 and Ukraine's Nataliia Kobzar took silver with a best of 1:01.47.

James had narrowly missed out on a medal in the 200m but made a come back in the 400m (T37).

She was upbeat and gave herself a “10 out of 10” for her Tokyo experience: “I came to make a final, break my PB and win a medal and I have achieved all three across the 200m and 400m, so I’m happy. I still have the 100m in the morning to come.”

THE REST OF TEAM SA'S RESULTS

ATHLETICS

Women’s 100m (T13), heats: Johanna Pretorius finished third in a personal best 12.41sec to progress to the evening final.

Women’s 100m (T13), final: Pretorius again produced a personal best as she finished fifth in 12.33sec.

Women’s 100m (T47), heats: Paralympic 400m gold medallist Anrune Weyers finished fourth in a season’s best 12.66sec, but missed out on a place in the evening final.

Men’s 400m (T38), final: Dyan Buis, the gold medallist from Rio 2016, finished fifth in 51.39sec.

Women’s 400m (T37), final: Sheryl James took bronze in 1:03.82 and Liezel Gouws finished fifth in 1:06.85.

CYCLING

Men’s H5 time-trial, final: Ernst van Dyk finished ninth in 44min 34.88sec at the Fuji Speedway.

Men’s H1 time-trial, final: Pieter du Preez added the Paralympic title to his World Championship gold medal as he won impressively in 43min 49.41sec.

Women’s T1-2 time-trial, final: Toni Mould finished 10th after going round the Fuji Speedway circuit in 53min 46.89sec.

SWIMMING

Men’s 50m freestyle (S7), heats: Christian Sadie finished fourth in his heat in 29.22sec, but missed out on a place in the final.

