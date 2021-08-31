SA's Du Preez bags cycling time trial gold at Paralympics

Du Preez's gold medal was Team South Africa’s fourth medal overall of the Games and the third gold.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Pieter du Preez won the gold medal in the men’s H1 cycling time trial at the Paralympic Games on Tuesday.

The cyclist sped around the Fuji Speedway circuit outside Tokyo in a time of 43min 49.41sec. Italian Fabrizio Cornegliani got the silver medal and Maxime Hordies the bronze.

Du Preez's gold medal was Team South Africa’s fourth medal overall of the Games and the third gold.