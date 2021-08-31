Go

SA's Du Preez bags cycling time trial gold at Paralympics

Du Preez's gold medal was Team South Africa’s fourth medal overall of the Games and the third gold.

Pieter du Preez won the gold medal in the men’s H1 cycling time trial at the Paralympic Games on 31 August 2021. Picture: @TeamSA2020/Twitter
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Pieter du Preez won the gold medal in the men’s H1 cycling time trial at the Paralympic Games on Tuesday.

The cyclist sped around the Fuji Speedway circuit outside Tokyo in a time of 43min 49.41sec. Italian Fabrizio Cornegliani got the silver medal and Maxime Hordies the bronze.

Veteran racer Ernst van Wyk finished ninth in the H5 time trial final. He is expected to compete in the road race on Wednesday.

In other results on Tuesday, Anika Pretorius ran a personal best time of 12.41s to qualify for the 100m T13 final later on Wednesday.

Anruné Weyers ran a season-best time in her 100m T47 heat but narrowly missed out on a berth in the final.

In the swimming pool, Christian Sadie finished ninth in his 50m Freestyle S7 heat and did not advance to the final.

