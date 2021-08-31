SA records 235 more COVID fatalities, 5,644 new infections
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 81,830, with 235 more fatalities recorded over the past 24-hour cycle.
Over that same timeframe, 5,644 more tests also came back positive, with the country's caseload ballooning to 2.7 million.
On the vaccine front, almost 12.3 million jabs have been administered in the country so far.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 770 575 with 5 644 new cases reported. Today 235 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 81 830 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 533 956 with a recovery rate of 91,5% pic.twitter.com/CkmNrf7mKIDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) August 30, 2021
