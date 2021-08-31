Go

SA records 235 more COVID fatalities, 5,644 new infections

On the vaccine front, almost 12.3 million jabs have been administered in the country so far.

Open graves at a cemetery in Hebron, north of Pretoria, South Africa, ahead of the funeral of a person who died from COVID-19 complications. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 81,830, with 235 more fatalities recorded over the past 24-hour cycle.

Over that same timeframe, 5,644 more tests also came back positive, with the country's caseload ballooning to 2.7 million.

