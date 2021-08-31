SA records 235 more COVID fatalities, 5,644 new infections

On the vaccine front, almost 12.3 million jabs have been administered in the country so far.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 81,830, with 235 more fatalities recorded over the past 24-hour cycle.

Over that same timeframe, 5,644 more tests also came back positive, with the country's caseload ballooning to 2.7 million.

On the vaccine front, almost 12.3 million jabs have been administered in the country so far.