No new rabies cases reported in Khayelitsha - WC Agri Dept

The department said that people and animals who’d come into contact with the two infected dogs had been traced.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Agriculture Department said that after two rabies cases had been detected in Khayelitsha last week, no further cases had been reported.

The department said that people and animals who’d come into contact with the two infected dogs had been traced.

No fresh outbreaks have been detected.

It said that Animal Welfare Organisation officials had been going door-to-door and vaccinating as many dogs and cats as possible within a one-kilometer radius of the confirmed cases.

So far, 900 dogs and 10 cats had been vaccinated.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.