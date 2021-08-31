ANC MKMVA leader Kebby Maphatsoe has passed away

Maphatsoe served as Deputy Minister of Defence from 2014 to 2019.

JOHANNESBURG – Leader of the disbanded Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA) Kebby Maphatsoe has passed away on Tuesday,

Details surrounding his passing are yet to be communicated.



According to the People's Assembly, he was a trained political soldier of Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK).

Maphatsoe served as Deputy Minister of Defence from 2014 to 2019.

He was a former member of the Congress of South African Students (Cosas), Soweto Youth Congress (SOYCO) and South African Youth Congress (SAYCO).

He went to Angola and the Soviet Union to receive his training and was also exiled in Uganda before returning to South Africa.

Under his political direction, MKMVA became an integral component of the ANC.