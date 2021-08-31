Lesufi 'disturbed' after Alex pupil stabbed to death on school grounds

On Monday, a learner was allegedly stabbed to death by a fellow pupil.

JOHANNESBURHG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Tuesday said he was very disturbed by an incident of stabbing at the Polosho Secondary in Alexandra.

On Monday, a learner was stabbed to death allegedly by a fellow pupil.

Lesufi was at the school earlier on Tuesday afternoon to hear for himself what exactly transpired.

It’s understood that the learners were engaged in a fight while the school’s disciplinary hearing against other learners was in progress.

Lesufi said they would engage all stakeholders to get to the bottom of the matter.

“My conscious does not allow me to go to that family that is at pain and share that pain with them.”

The learner accused of stabbing the other has since been arrested after his family handed him over to authorities.

