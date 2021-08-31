Last hurrah: The Dome bows out with trip down memory lane of iconic events

In July, the owner of the Ticketpro Dome - Sasol Pension Fund - announced that it had sold the arena to a company that did not operate in the event space.

JOHANNESBURG - After 20 years of being a prime venue for hosting some of the most memorable events in South Africa, the Ticketpro Dome has taken a final bow.

It was then revealed that that company was used car sales giant, WeBuyCars, which will now use the venue as a place to store cars for motorists to purchase.

RX Venue Management, which had taken care of South Africa's largest multi-purpose indoor arena for the past 20 years, said due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions, the Ticketpro Dome had been unable to operate optimally.

The dome opened on 8 April 1998 with a concert by Diana Ross, which was attended by over 15,000 people with a special guest appearance by the late former President Nelson Mandela.

Over the years, the venue has played host to top international music artists such as Pink, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Lauren Hill, Pharrell Williams, Celine Dion, Chance the Rapper and Michael Buble.

Locally, artists such as Prime Circle, The Parlotones, Lira, Toya De Lazy, Black Coffee, and Soweto Gospel Choir have graced the stage.

South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest become the first local artist to sell out the Dome. Some 20,000 tickets were sold even before the event, suitably billed "Fill Up The Dome".

Ticketpro Dome took to its social media to post a nostalgic video of some of these highlights as it officially said goodbye on Tuesday.

