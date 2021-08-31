Lamola: Govt will continue efforts to eradicate GBV, femicide in SA

CAPE TOWN - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has promised that government would continue its efforts to eradicate gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide in all spheres of society.

Lamola on Monday delivered a speech during a dialogue on the efficacy of the criminal justice system on GBV as Women's Month draws to a close.

He said that women falling victim to acts of violence at the hands of men remained a cause for serious concern.

Minister Lamola said that the trauma that women were exposed to was unimaginable and often led to survivors struggling to regain self-worth.

He said that government had put measures in place to deal with the needs of survivors of GBV, labelled a second pandemic by the president.

The Social Development Department has established a 24-hour gender-based violence command centre, offering trauma counselling and assistance to survivors.

The minister said that the justice sector continued to lead a number of campaigns and was working to ensure they had a victim-centric justice system that eliminated secondary victimisation.

At school level, Lamola said that gender equality had been included in the Life Orientation curriculum.

He said that through convictions and harsh sentences, the courts were demonstrating to South Africans that strong action was being taken against perpetrators.

Lamola adds they had also toughened the granting of bail.

