KZN DA not happy with Health MEC's punishment for flouting COVID regulations

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu was seen flouting the coronavirus regulations when leaked footage showed the MEC posing for pictures at a party, while also singing and dancing with a group of unmasked people.

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal said that the punishment given to Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu for flouting COVID-19 regulations did not fit her crime.

The DA opened a criminal case against the MEC at the Durban North Police Station on Monday, saying that the steps taken by the premier in this regard were not enough.

The MEC has to issue a public apology while she faces a 50% salary cut. Simelane-Zulu was seen flouting the coronavirus regulations when leaked footage showed the MEC posing for pictures at a party, while also singing and dancing with a group of unmasked people.

The provincial Department of Health said that the MEC regretted her failure to comply with the regulations.

The party's Francois Rodgers said that they would have preferred a harsher punishment.

"I don't think the crime fits the punishment, quite frankly. We would have preferred a far more serious sentence from the premier," Rodgers said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.