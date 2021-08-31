Judgment in Bonginkosi Khanyile’s bail application reserved

Khanyile appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court on Tuesday on charges of incitement to commit public violence and contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

DURBAN - Judgment has been reserved in the bail application of Bonginkosi Khanyile, who has been charged in connection with July unrest.



Following very long arguments in court on Tuesday, with the State opposing his application for bail, the magistrate adjourned proceedings.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Natasha Kara said judgment would be delivered next week.

“This matter was previously postponed until today for further evidence in the bail application and after both parties had their say today, the magistrate postponed the matter to 7 September for judgment in the bail application.”

Khanyile’s family said he was disappointed that he wasn’t granted bail on Tuesday.

Family spokesperson Philani Nduli said they expected Khanyile to be granted bail.



“As a family we’re very angry and bitter that our brother is not out. We were hoping today we’d go home with him. It’s been a long time, I think today is the 10th day with him in prison.”

