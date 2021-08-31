Hawks warn against unlawful use of social media to incite public violence

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale issued the warning outside the Germiston Magistrates Court on Monday where alleged instigator, Zamaswazi Majozi, appeared for incitement to commit public violence.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have sent a warning to the public about the unlawful use of social media, saying that law enforcement authorities would act against people who sparked violence through posts online.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale issued the warning outside the Germiston Magistrates Court on Monday where alleged instigator, Zamaswazi Majozi, appeared for incitement to commit public violence.

Majozi was arrested at her Leondale home by the Hawks. She's accused of using social media to ignite the looting and anarchy that was allowed to play out last month.

Mogale said that they applied specific searches to help them bust violence instigators.

"Those who are using phrases and words that incite violence according to the public act, we will be able to ascertain and investigate them with evidence that will direct us to the right suspects," she said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.