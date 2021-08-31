Govt debating whether to restrict freedoms of unvaccinated people - Phaahla

He said the easing of regulations like church gatherings would ultimately depend on whether those attending were inoculated.

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Joe Phaahla said government was still debating whether to restrict the freedoms of those who are unvaccinated.

He said the easing of regulations like church gatherings would ultimately depend on whether those attending were inoculated.

Phaahla was interacting with members of the NCOP on Tuesday about the country’s mass vaccination programme.

He said currently, vaccination was completely voluntary.

However, the country’s labour laws will give direction as to what employers can do about unvaccinated employees.

He said the matter of restricting freedoms was being discussed: “The question as to whether we’re going to move towards mandatory vaccination and also a policy of excluding and prohibiting some people who don’t want to vaccinate from certain activities, this we have not yet arrived at. It’s matter we are discussing at various levels.”

Phaahla has also told the NCOP that spreading fake news about the vaccine should get the attention of law enforcement agencies.

The minister said anti-vax messaging was one of the reasons why many adult South Africans had not been vaccinated.

