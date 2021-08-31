Gauteng transprot dept sets up app, e-mail addresses for car licence renewals

The app will only be available from next week, but the department said this was part of their campaign called “request a slot” to deal more vigorously with the backlog in bookings.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Roads and Transport Department now has an app and two e-mail addresses available in addition to the online booking website for motorists to make an appointment for the renewal of their driver’s license.

The app will only be available from next week, but the department said this was part of their campaign called “request a slot” to deal more vigorously with the backlog in bookings.

The online booking system has left people frustrated with many complaining that it’s not working.

Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo said once you had requested a booking slot on one of the platforms, you would receive a slot within 30 days.

“We sometimes allocate people slots and they don’t take them up and we can now prove if the person is part of the backlog.”

The Road Traffic Management Corporation and the Gautrain Managing Agency now have licensing authority to help with driver's license renewals.

Mamabolo said this legislation had now been published in the government gazette.

He also said all the facilities would now be running longer work hours and be open Monday to Sunday.

