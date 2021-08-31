Gauteng Community Safety MEC vows to push for bill to protect intersex people

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko was speaking on Monday night during a webinar with the LGBTQI+ community focusing on the safety of the sector.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said that they would push for a bill that would do away with discrimination against intersex persons.

Intersex is a general term used for a variety of situations in which a person is born with reproductive or sexual anatomy that doesn’t fit the boxes of “female” or “male.”

The safety of intersex persons has been discussed at length with activists calling for their protection. Dimakatso Sibidi, born as an intersex individual, underwent surgery and spoke about the challenges faced at a young age.

“I went through a lot of challenges from hospital to my community to religion,” Sibidi said.

Tebogo Makwati from Intersex SA said that their lives were at risk at all times and he spoke about how they were discriminated against.

“I would be qualified for a job, I will not get the job due to the fact that my presentation is not male,” Makwati.

Community Safety Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko concurred with Makwati's sentiments, saying that government would do its part in ensuring that the intersex community was protected.

“These are things that I am 100% sure colleagues will be able to look at,” she said.

It’s estimated that the intersex community represents about 1.7% of the global population.

