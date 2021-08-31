Ex-health official: I was forced to transfer Life Esidimeni patients

Her lawyer advocate Russel Sibara has argued in the High Court in Pretoria that the decision to terminate the department's contract with Life Esidimeni was taken by former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng's former head of mental health Dr Makgabo Manamela has told the Life Esidimeni Inquiry she was forced to implement the transfer of mentally ill patients to under resourced NGOs whether she liked it or not.

Her lawyer advocate Russel Sibara on Tuesday argued in the High Court in Pretoria that the decision to terminate the department's contract with Life Esidimeni was taken by former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu.

The marathon move resulted in the deaths of 144 people in 2016.

Sibara has been cross examining the former managing director at Life Esidimeni Dr Morgan Mkhatshwa.

Manamela said her hands were tied when it came to the decision to move mentally ill patients to ill-equipped NGOs.

In cross examining Mkhatshwa, Sibara told the court the decision to transfer patients was not taken by Manamela but was an instruction from Mahlangu.

“She empathetically told you that her hands were tied. She had to follow the instructions, or she had to go out the door.”

In his response, Mkhatshwa told the court he had a heated exchange over the feasibility of the plan and its impractical time frames with Manamela.

“I then asked if we are being patient or not and if we are just implementing instructions without questioning the instructions.”

The Life Esidimeni patients were hastily moved in weeks as opposed to an initial plan of over seven years.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.