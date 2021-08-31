Eskom records net loss of R18.9 billion due to mounting debt

CEO André de Ruyter has been releasing the annual results for the year ended March 2021 virtually on Tuesday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom has recorded a net loss after tax of close to R19 billion.

CEO André de Ruyter released the annual results for the year ending March 2021 virtually on Tuesday afternoon.

De Ruyter has also outlined the power utility's highs and lows.

He said Eskom’s debt mountain continued to weigh on the group’s performance: “We regret that we have to report a net after tax loss of R18.9 billion, this is largely attributable to the fact that we continue to have an unsustainable debt burden, which caused us to pay in the past financial year, net debt service costs of R31.5 billion.”

De Ruyter said the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact, especially in the first half of the financial year, with overall sales down 6.7%.

“Headcount was reduced by 4.5% and as a consequence, we were able to contain our employee costs – we are now sitting at a staff complement of 42,749, which is down from about 44,772 at the end of the previous financial year.”

