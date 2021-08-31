EC man arrested for allegedly selling abortion pills

The case has been postponed to 13 September for a bail application.

CAPE TOWN - A man's been remanded in custody after he was arrested for allegedly selling abortion tablets.

Johan Turyamureba appeared in an East London Court on Monday accused of contravening the Medicines and Related Substances Act.

The case has been postponed to 13 September for a bail application.

“It is reported that between 17 and 27 August 2021 successful purchases of the tablets were conducted during clandestine operation, until six tablets, and R4,500 was confiscated,” said the Hawks’ Yolisa Mgolodela.

