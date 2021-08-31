Diesel price to decrease, petrol set for price hike - Energy Dept

The price of petrol is going up by four cents a litre.

JOHANNESBURG - The price of petrol is going up by four cents a litre.

The increase follows the 91 cent a litre hike that came into effect earlier in August.

The Energy Department also said that from Wednesday, motorists will be forking out between 14 and 15 cents less for a litre of diesel.

Illuminating paraffin will set you back between 15 and 20 cents less next month.

The price of LP gas, however, is going up by 94 cents.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.