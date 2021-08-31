DA, Cope surprised by report of Diko's reinstatement as Presidency spokesperson

Khusela Diko was implicated in a multi-million-rand personal protective equipment (PPE) tender saga involving her late husband, Chief Madzikane Diko.

JOHANNESBURG - While the Presidency has asked for more time to clarify its position on reports that spokesperson Khusela Diko has been reinstated with a warning, opposition parties said that this was surprising.

Diko has been on a leave of absence from both her roles in the Presidency and at Government communications.

News24 reported earlier that Diko had been reinstated but would not resume her duties as the president's spokesperson as she was still on maternity leave.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Solly Malatasi said that Diko's protracted leave and current sanction was a slap on the wrist.

“It does seem like she was given a soft-landing because the SIU investigation hasn't been concluded in terms of the court proceedings that exonerated her from any wrongdoing,” Malatsi said.

Meanwhile, the Congress of the People (Cope) said that it felt vindicated because it wrote off an investigation into Diko's role in the Gauteng Health PPE contracts.

“This investigation was just a smokescreen and nothing will come from it. It is disgusting that not a single person is in prison for the PPE corruption. Cope demands that President Cyril Ramaphosa publish the SIU report,” said spokesperson Dennis Bloem.

