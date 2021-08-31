Cosatu urges Transport Minister Mbalula to scrap e-tolls by end of September

Cosatu said that the system must be scrapped and the federation would not back down with their campaign.

JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu in Gauteng is urging Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to scrap the e-tolls by the end of September.

The trade union federation was responding to a comment by newly appointed deputy Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga comparing e-tolls to paying taxes levied against motorists to develop the country's road infrastructure.

READ: Outa displeased by Chikunga’s comment that SA motorists 'must pay' for e-tolls

Cosatu said that the system must be scrapped and the federation would not back down with their campaign.

The federation's Gauteng chairperson, Amos Monyela, said that e-tolls had failed and that government must accept this.

"If it doesn't happen as we are currently doing, we will continue to kick it outside the Department of Transport and Treasury every month until our demands are met."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.