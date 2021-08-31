Babita Deokaran murder witness is safe - Hawks

The Hawks said that a person who was with Deokaran in her car and witnessed when she was shot was in a safe place and was not wounded in the shooting.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks said that a witness who was in the car with Babita Deokaran when she was shot and killed was safe.

Six suspects linked to Deokaran's murder made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday.

The suspects are all from KwaZulu-Natal and their ages range from 24- to 30-years-old.

Deokaran - who was the former acting chief financial officer at the Gauteng Health Department - was shot dead outside her home in Mondeor last week.

While seven suspects were arrested last week, six appeared in the dock after officials failed to link the seventh to the crime.

The Hawks' Ndivhuwo Mulamu said that investigations were continuing and more suspects would be arrested soon.

"We are sure that the team of investigators, which is working out there with Crime Intelligence and other law enforcement agencies, will ensure that all the suspects who are linked to this crime are brought to book."

The alleged hitmen are expected back in the dock on 13 September facing charges including murder and being in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

