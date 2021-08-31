Babies swapped at birth at Thelle Mogoerane Hospital reunited with moms

DNA tests were conducted on the mothers and their sons to determine their paternities.

JOHANNESBURG - Two Johannesburg mothers have finally been reunited with their newborns nearly a week after they were swapped at birth.

Eyewitness News revealed the traumatic error last week after the pair delivered baby boys in the same ward at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital.

It is standard procedure to attach name tags to newborns but it is understood that this did not happen in this case.

DNA tests were conducted on the mothers and their sons to determine their paternities.

The Gauteng Health Department said that investigations into how the babies were swapped were continuing.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.