Alex teen who stabbed boy to death at school arrested

It is alleged that the teens had a fight and the suspect stabbed the pupil with a sharp object on Monday afternoon during break time.

JOHANNESBURG - A 15-year-old boy who allegedly stabbed a fellow grade 8 pupil to death in Alexandra has been arrested.

The pupil arrived at the local police station on Monday night, accompanied by his father, where he handed himself over.

It is alleged that the teens had a fight and the suspect stabbed the pupil with a sharp object on Monday afternoon during break time.

The police's Mavela Masondo said that the 15-year-old would make his first appearance in the Alexandra Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

"The stabbed learned was certified dead in the school premises. The motive for the killing and what triggered the fight is still under investigation."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.