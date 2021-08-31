2 men handed 10 years in jail for attacking police officers in Ngcobo

In 2014, a constable was bringing food to the men who were being detained at the town's regional court when they disarmed him of his pistol. The official and a colleague were hurt in the attack.

CAPE TOWN - Two men have been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for attacking two police officers in Ngcobo.

In 2014, a constable was bringing food to the men who were being detained at the town's regional court when they disarmed him of his pistol. The official and a colleague were hurt in the attack.

The Hawks’ Yolisa Mgolodela said: “The accused were given each seven years for kidnapping, 10 years for robbery, 10 years for possession of a firearm, four years for possession of ammunition and 10 years for attempted murder. All these sentences will run concurrently.”

