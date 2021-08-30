Williams named captain and Tau vice-captain for Bafana's World Cup qualifier

South Africa is in Group G, together with neighbors Zimbabwe, Ghana, and Ethiopia.

JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named SuperSport United’s goalkeeper Ronwen Williams as captain and Al Ahly’s newly signed forward Percy Tau as vice-captain for the Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

The players arrived on Sunday for the start of the World Cup Qualifier camp.

Bafana Bafana will take on Zimbabwe away in Harare on Friday, 3 September, and Ghana back at FNB Stadium on Monday, 6 September.

“The captains, who are senior players, have shown their ability to lead and based on this decision I feel these players can rise to the occasion,” Broos said at a press conference held on Monday afternoon at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto.

Williams, who was a part of the under-23 squad at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year, said that he was overjoyed to lead the team against Zimbabwe and Ghana.

“I am humbled to lead as captain, under the tutelage of coach Hugo Broos. I understand his vision with Bafana Bafana, and I’m happy to be a part of it, as we pave our way to the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022. The Olympics have taught me many lessons and one of them is to never give up,” said Williams.

Former Brighton and Hove Albion player, Tau - who recently signed for Al Ahly on a three-year contract, will be vice-captain.

“It’s been a whirlwind, the past week. It’s firstly a great honour to receive a call up and to be chosen as deputy captain. I look forward to this experience and to represent my country and to hopefully get back that scoring feeling,” said Tau.

South Africa is in Group G, together with neighbours Zimbabwe, Ghana, and Ethiopia.

The group winners progress to the final qualification for Qatar 2022.

The next stage of the CAF Group encounters are in October, followed in November by the final Group matches wherein the 10 Group winners will face each other to decide which five African countries will represent the continent in Qatar 2022.

