WC's Mbombo attributes drop in COVID deaths among healthcare workers to vaccine

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said in December alone, 53 medical workers died in the province. She said that infections and fatalities were down, adding that vaccinations were to thank for this.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said that COVID-19 infections and deaths amongst healthcare workers were not as high during the third wave as compared to the second wave.

Mbombo said that in December alone, 53 medical workers died in the province. She said that infections and fatalities were down, adding that vaccinations were to thank for this.

“Compared to the end of June, July, August, we had about 20 to 24 deaths over three months because of the vaccination,” she said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.