Go

Two new safe houses opened in WC to victims of gender-based violence victims

Western Cape Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said that her department was now funding 25 shelters for victims of gender violence.

FILE: Western Cape MEC for Social Development Sharna Fernandez at the launch of two newly established safe houses for victims of gender-based violence on the province's West Coast region. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter
FILE: Western Cape MEC for Social Development Sharna Fernandez at the launch of two newly established safe houses for victims of gender-based violence on the province's West Coast region. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department said that the establishment of two new safe houses for victims of gender-based violence comes as such services are desperately needed.

MEC Sharna Fernandez has unveiled two such facilities in recent days in the Southern Cape.

Six safe houses have been opened in the province over the past year.

Fernandez said that her department was now funding 25 shelters for victims of gender violence.

“We need a whole of society approach, we need communities, we need SAPS, we need the justice system, we need every man and woman to commit to eradicating gender inequality and gender-based violence,” he said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA