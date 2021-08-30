Two new safe houses opened in WC to victims of gender-based violence

Western Cape Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said that her department was now funding 25 shelters for victims of gender violence.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department said that the establishment of two new safe houses for victims of gender-based violence comes as such services are desperately needed.

MEC Sharna Fernandez has unveiled two such facilities in recent days in the Southern Cape.

Six safe houses have been opened in the province over the past year.

Fernandez said that her department was now funding 25 shelters for victims of gender violence.

“We need a whole of society approach, we need communities, we need SAPS, we need the justice system, we need every man and woman to commit to eradicating gender inequality and gender-based violence,” he said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.