Separate cases against two July unrest instigators postponed

The 36-year-old woman known as "Sphithiphithi Evaluator" on Twitter was arrested over the weekend in Leondale

DURBAN - The case against one of the alleged instigators of the recent unrest has been postponed to 18 October in the Germiston Magistrates Court on Monday.

The 36-year-old woman known as "Sphithiphithi Evaluator" on Twitter - with a following of 60,000 people - was arrested over the weekend in Leondale.

She's charged with incitement to commit public violence after allegedly using social media to call for the recent violence and looting.

She has been granted R3,000 bail.

Meanwhile, the case involving a KwaZulu-Natal suspect also accused of inciting public violence has been postponed.

The 35-year-old is facing two charges of contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act, these include incitement to commit public violence and arson.

His arrest is also linked to the burning of the Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Natasha Kara said: “A 35-year-old man appeared today in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court on two charges of contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act. The matter was postponed to 6 September.”

