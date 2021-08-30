SAPS continue to nab suspects behind July unrest, big names yet to be arrested

On Monday, two suspects, one in KZN and another in Gauteng, made their court appearances after being arrested over the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - As police officials continue arresting those believed to be linked to July’s attempted insurrection, there are still no big names linked to the plot, which saw scenes of violence and looting across parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

One of them is a Joburg woman who calls herself ‘Sphithiphithi Evaluator’ on social media and is a known supporter of former President Jacob Zuma.

This comes as calls mount for the former president’s daughter Duduzile Zuma to also be placed in police custody for using her own account to incite violence.

On the surface, Ngizwe Mchunu, Zamaswazi Majozi - who’s behind the ‘Sphithiphithi Evaluator’ Twitter account - and former fees must fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile could be seen as miles apart.

But all three and many others nabbed by the police seem to have a connection to Zuma.

Mchunu used to perform at the former president’s events and the Twitterati comes for anyone who dares post negatively about the leader.

She had the support of one of Zuma’s prominent allies, Carl Niehaus, as she made her first appearance in court.

Khanyile, surprised many of his comrades when he appeared alongside Zuma during his refusal to participate in the constitutional court’s processes.

Some have said this is law enforcement circling those behind the recent violence.

While others say this was a sign that soon, police would pounce on the former leader’s children, some of who previously called for unrest, until Zuma would be freed.

