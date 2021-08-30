SA's vaccine roll out gains momentum, with more than 12m jabs administered

Provinces are also showing encouraging strides in efforts to vaccinate residents, with Gauteng recording over 3 million vaccinations, KwaZulu-Natal administering over 2 million and the Western Cape with 1.9 million.

JOHANNESBURG - More than 22,500 coronavirus vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of jabs past the 12 million mark.

Government's decision to open up the drive to those younger than 35 seems to have given the nation’s faltering inoculation programme the kick-start needed to boost the flagging numbers.

South Africa has picked up some traction in the race to vaccinate 70% of the population. Provinces are also showing encouraging strides in efforts to vaccinate residents, with Gauteng recording over 3 million vaccinations, KwaZulu-Natal administering over 2 million and the Western Cape with 1.9 million.

More than 5.65 million adults are fully vaccinated with either the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the double dose Pfizer jab.

The country now has thousands of active vaccination sites, including government and private hospitals, pharmacies, mines and pop-up centres, while vaccine supply also appears to be adequate at this stage.

The momentum comes as some provinces battle a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, with over 7,000 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.