SA's Thuso Mbedu bags TV Breakout Star award
South African actress Thuso Mbedu won the award for her role as Cora on 'The Underground Railroad'.
JOHANNESBURG - South African actress Thuso Mbedu on Monday took to social media to celebrate winning the TV Breakout Star at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards for her role as Cora on The Underground Railroad.
The award ceremony was held virtually on Sunday.
In a Twitter post on Monday, the star thanked the association and those who've supported her for the award, saying: “Thank you to every single person who has walked this journey with me.”
@HCAcritics TV BREAKOUT STAR AWARD for the role of CORA on #TheUndergroundRailroadU Mu (@ThusoMbedu) August 30, 2021
Thank you very much to the HCAcritics for this special recognition. UGRR has been an amazing journey from start to finish. Thank you to every single person who has walked this journey with me pic.twitter.com/9ijDDZcgft
The Amazon original series The Underground Railroad centres around Cora, a young Black woman fighting to escape slavery.
When Cora leaves, she encounters a fantastical vision of mid-19th century America, where the underground railroad is a real train running from state to state through tunnels - and each “station” brings its own promise and peril.
Cora carries a burden: As a young girl, she was abandoned by her mother, who escaped and vanished.
Most actors would have to plumb their psyches to conjure the character’s feelings of abandonment and grief.
Mbedu is well-known for her Emmy-nominated role as Winnie in the South African drama Is’Thunzi.
She will join Academy Award-winning actor Viola Davis in the upcoming feature film The Woman King that will be directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.
WATCH: One-on-one with actor Thuso Mbedu
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.