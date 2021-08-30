SA's Thuso Mbedu bags TV Breakout Star award

South African actress Thuso Mbedu won the award for her role as Cora on 'The Underground Railroad'.

JOHANNESBURG - South African actress Thuso Mbedu on Monday took to social media to celebrate winning the TV Breakout Star at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards for her role as Cora on The Underground Railroad.

The award ceremony was held virtually on Sunday.

In a Twitter post on Monday, the star thanked the association and those who've supported her for the award, saying: “Thank you to every single person who has walked this journey with me.”