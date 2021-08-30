Ramaphosa makes surprise call to Paralympians Mahlangu, Weyers and Coetzee Louzanne Coetzee won Team SA’s third medal of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics when she took the silver in the women’s 1500m final (T11). Team SA

2021 Paralympic Games

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa made a surprise call to Team South Africa on Monday. Ramaphosa congratulated gold medallists Ntando Mahlangu, Anrune Weyers and silver medallist Louzanne Coetzee. I had to make time to congratulate #TeamSouthAfrica for flying the South African flag so high at the #Paralympics. Gold medallists Ntando and Anrune are joined by silver star Louzanne Coetzee who just gave us our 3rd medal. We are so proud of you! Best wishes to all our athletes. pic.twitter.com/7wUmsi5YwH Cyril Ramaphosa #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) August 30, 2021

Coetzee won Team SA’s third medal of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics when she took the silver in the women’s 1500m final (T11). With her guide Estean Badenhorst, the 28-year-old had come into the race with the personal best of 4:49.24 achieved in qualifying.

Coetzee also clocked in a new African record 4:40.96, only two seconds off the old world record. That time was broken by gold medallist Monica Rodriguez Saavedra in the final, with a 4:37.40.

In Rio, Coetzee had been disqualified after a ruling that her guide had stepped in front of her.

“I have been competing for eight years and this is my first medal. I’m just overwhelmed. I couldn’t have asked for a better race, a better guide, better preparation, I’m just very thankful for how everything went down.”

Defending men’s 400m (T38) champion from Rio 2016, Dyan Buis, won his heat in a season’s best time on Monday.