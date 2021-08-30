Petrol expected to drop by 11c/l in Sept, says AA

The Automobile Association (AA) said this was due to international petroleum prices continued gradual retreat during August, having pulled back by around 10% since the start of the month.

JOHANNESBURG - Some reprieve for motorists at the pumps this September as petrol is expected to drop by around 11 cents a litre, diesel is expected to be up by 21 cents a litre and illuminating paraffin by around 12 cents.

The Automobile Association (AA) on Monday said this was due to international petroleum prices' continued gradual retreat during August, having pulled back by around 10% since the start of the month.

AA spokesperson Layton Beard said: “The rand weakened a fair amount to the US dollar in August, meaning South African fuellers will not enjoy the low benefit of oil price. The AA remains concerned about the trajectory of the rand to the dollar since 6 July.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.