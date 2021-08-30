NMB Mayor Nqaba Bhanga in stable condition after Gqeberha vehicle collision The crash occurred on Saturday night. Two people died in the second vehicle that was involved in the accident. Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality

Nelson mandela Bay Mayor Nqaba Bhanga CAPE TOWN - Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Nqaba Bhanga is in a stable condition in hospital after he was involved in a road collision in Gqeberha over the weekend. The crash occurred on Saturday night. Two people died in the second vehicle that was involved in the accident. The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has given an update on mayor Nqaba Bhangas condition after he was seriously injured in a car crash in Gqeberha over the weekend. 2 people lost their lives in the collision. SF. pic.twitter.com/HIBVibcEvO EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 30, 2021

His spokesperson Leander Kruger: "The SAPS has confirmed that a case of culpable homicide is being investigated. This is standard procedure in an instance such as this. The mayor and the mayor's office will provide full cooperation with law enforcement and we wish to caution against speculation until this investigation is concluded."

He underwent surgery on Sunday afternoon to treat internal bleeding.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.