NMB Mayor Nqaba Bhanga in stable condition after Gqeberha vehicle collision

The crash occurred on Saturday night. Two people died in the second vehicle that was involved in the accident.

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Mayor Nqaba Bhanga at a briefing on 4 March 2021. Picture: @NMandelaBaymuni/Twitter.
CAPE TOWN - Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Nqaba Bhanga is in a stable condition in hospital after he was involved in a road collision in Gqeberha over the weekend.

Two people died in the second vehicle that was involved in the accident.

His spokesperson Leander Kruger: "The SAPS has confirmed that a case of culpable homicide is being investigated. This is standard procedure in an instance such as this. The mayor and the mayor's office will provide full cooperation with law enforcement and we wish to caution against speculation until this investigation is concluded."

He underwent surgery on Sunday afternoon to treat internal bleeding.

