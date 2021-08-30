Need an ambulance to hospital? It could cost you thousands

JOHANNESBURG - Did you know that requesting the services of an ambulance to take you or someone else to the hospital could cost you a few thousand rands?

According to Denver Ramnarain, director of ambulance services organisation Quick Response Services, the National Reference Price List for Ambulance Services (NRPLAS) released in January 2009 is used as a price guide. This does not refer specifically to ambulance prices, but to the services provided en route. Industry organisations have implemented an increase of 5% year on year to these prices, to account for inflation.

This is an estimate of what you’re likely to pay for an ambulance in 2021:

There are three kinds of emergency support: basic, intermediate and advanced. All three are interventions used to stabilise patients until they reach a hospital. Depending on the state of the patient, emergency personnel will perform the necessary life support to ensure your safety.

The main difference between basic and advanced life support is that the former does not include invasive treatments – in other words, a patient’s skin will not be pierced, such as with a needle or a scalpel, if they receive basic life support.

You will be billed according to the category your life support falls under. For example, if your lung collapses in an ambulance and emergency personnel need to puncture your chest to re-inflate it, this will be considered advanced life support because your skin had to be pierced.

All emergency medical service providers invoice the medical scheme if the patient is insured, or the patient directly if they do not have medical insurance cover, explained Shalen Ramduth, director of operations at Netcare 911.

In South Africa, medical aid providers have partnered with specific private emergency companies, outsourcing them to clients to call in an emergency. If patients call a different company, insurers only pay 40% to 60% of the account.



If you were unconscious when the call was made, the insurer will assume that someone else called and the full account will be covered. But this must be motivated by the transporting ambulance service, who will need to advise why the client didn’t follow the correct procedure.

A patient can refuse care from anyone, regardless of whether they can afford it or not. If a person refuses transport due to finances, it’s their choice. But the onus remains on the treating medic to make sure that the person is not in a life-threatening situation.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made us far more aware of the possibility of needing health services in a hurry. Having proper medical cover in place is essential, and it’s well worthwhile educating yourself on the schemes available, and heeding advice to ensure you have the right cover for your needs," said Shafeeka Anthony, Marketing Manager at JustMoney, which compiled the research on ambulance costs.

