NC Education Dept urges parents to register eligible pupils for COVID vaccine

JOHANNESBURG - The Northern Cape Education Department said that it was working tirelessly to return some sense of normalcy to the classroom

More than 339 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded across the province's schools. At least 36 educators, 14 support staff and 289 pupils contracted the virus last week, forcing six schools to close.

“Schools are a microcosm of society, and at this stage, mirror the level of infections in our communities. School communities must remain vigilant, whilst we still find ourselves in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. We further encouraged parents, if your child is 18-years-old and above to register them on the electronic vaccination data system for the public vaccination programme,” the department's Geoffrey van Der Merwe said.

