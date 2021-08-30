MukapuZA cereal is designed for diabetic people

MukapuZA is an organic plant-based meal replacement manufacturing company that pioneers indigenous immunity meal replacements.

After witnessing his grandmother battle with type 2 diabetes for more than three decades, Vhutshilo Netshiongolwe decided to create an instant cereal to help her manage her disease. And it ultimately led him to establish MukapuZA, a company that produces products for diabetic people. It is an organic plant-based meal replacement manufacturing company that pioneers indigenous immunity meal replacements.

“MukapuZA was founded in August 2020 after growing interest in the instant cereal that we had created for my grandmother. Our genesis was to create an instant cereal for my grandmother who has been living with type 2 diabetes for more than 35 years,” said Netshiongolwe.

“Growing up watching her suffer from diabetes without access to adequate diabetes healthcare is what sparked the quest to find an affordable, plant-based solution that can help minimise her insulin resistance and which looks and tastes as good as any food. I strongly believe that organic plant-based food is the solution to many lifestyle diseases.” Mukapu is a Tshivenda word that is usually used in reference to soft porridge eaten during breakfast in most African households.

“We have a huge customer base from health and fitness enthusiasts, vegans, health-conscious market. Our vision is to be a pioneer of personalised dietary meal replacements that can help in managing and ultimately reverse insulin resistance completely and substantially lower the cost of diabetes healthcare,” said Netshiongolwe. Before venturing into entrepreneurship in 2016, 30-year-old Netsiongolwe, who is from Mbahela in Limpopo, studied electrical engineering and worked as a certified aircraft turner machinist for four years.

