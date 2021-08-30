Motshekga: Teen pregnancies not just a Gauteng problem, it's a national crisis

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga Motshekga said that this was a societal failing that needed urgent action.

JOHANNESBURG -The Basic Education Department said that any unwanted pregnancies perpetuated the cycle of poverty and disrupted the growth and development of young people.

The department's Minister Angie Motshekga was speaking during a media briefing on Sunday to address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on school learning.

One of the topics highlighted was the alarming rate of pregnancies amongst school pupils and the negative impact it had on the lives of young women and their future.

Teenage pregnancies were brought to the spotlight last week when the Gauteng Department of Health released a report detailing how many teen pregnancies were reported and from which age group.

Gauteng MEC for Health, Nomathemba Mokgethi, said that 934 babies were delivered by girls between the ages of 10 and 14.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for the departments of Education and Social Development to ensure awareness campaigns were prioritised and run all year round.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga: “Let us be clear that it is not just a problem of Gauteng. It is a national crisis. Most of these teenagers are of school-going age, it is a serious indictment on all of us as a society, and we really need to reflect on this crisis and take urgent action to address the moral decay,” she said.

