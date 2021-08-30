Limpopo health dept defends ‘no vax, no mjolo’ poster

The poster read “mjolo slaps better when you are protected, no condom, no sex - no vaccine certificate, no dating.”

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Department of Health has defended its remarks on a controversial poster that did the rounds on social media last week encouraging the 18 to 34 cohort to vaccinate.

On Monday, Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba stood by the controversial slogan, saying a fourth wave was looming and youngsters needed to be encouraged in a language they understood.

The campaign slogan by the department to ramp up vaccinations among young people didn’t get the thumbs up with some social media users.