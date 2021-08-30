Limpopo health dept defends ‘no vax, no mjolo’ poster
The poster read “mjolo slaps better when you are protected, no condom, no sex - no vaccine certificate, no dating.”
JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Department of Health has defended its remarks on a controversial poster that did the rounds on social media last week encouraging the 18 to 34 cohort to vaccinate.
On Monday, Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba stood by the controversial slogan, saying a fourth wave was looming and youngsters needed to be encouraged in a language they understood.
The campaign slogan by the department to ramp up vaccinations among young people didn’t get the thumbs up with some social media users.
Ramathuba has told Eyewitness News on Monday that the general public should not expect her department to use a tame approach for campaigns when the Department of Health bore the brunt of the pandemic.
“We will use the language that they understand. They will not understand if you say to them being around an unvaccinated person puts you at risk. But when you say to a young person ‘mjolo slaps better when we are vaccinated,’ it attracts them. They’ll want to understand, read and listen more.”
She said with budget cuts within her department, they couldn't afford to be reactive when a fourth wave hit and they would use any method possible to ensure that people heeded the call to vaccinate.
Ramathuba has also reiterated that she is also lobbying for the liquor industry to self-regulate to allow hospitals to cope.
