Life Esidimeni inquest expected to resume in High Court

JOHANNESBURG - The Life Esidimeni inquest is expected to resume in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

The inquest was postponed earlier this month to give newly-appointed legal representatives time to consult their clients and to familiarise themselves with the case.

The inquiry has been tasked with determining whether anyone should be held criminally liable for the deaths of at least 144 psychiatric patients who were moved to ill-equipped and illegal NGOs in 2016.

Proceedings were postponed for four weeks earlier this month to give newly-appointed lawyers time to get up to speed with the case.

The inquiry has so far heard from two witnesses – the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) and the former managing director at Life Esidimeni.

More than 30 witnesses are expected to give evidence.

Earlier this month, Judge Mmonao Teffo warned that no more excuses or requests for postponements would be entertained when the inquiry resumed.

