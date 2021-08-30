KZN DA lays charges against Health MEC Simelane-Zulu for flouting COVID rules

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has recently been under fire after visuals of herself and others flouting COVID-19 regulations at a party came to light.

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday laid charges against Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu for defying COVID-19 regulations.

The MEC has recently been under fire after visuals of herself and others flouting COVID-19 regulations at a party came to light.

On the weekend, Premier Sihle Zikalala ordered the MEC to make a public apology within a week's time while 50% of her salary has also been docked.

The DA in the province took the matter even further and opened a case against Simelane-Zulu.

The party's Francois Rodgers said: “Charges were laid by the spokesperson on heath and we now call upon the police to investigate the matter and investigate it thoroughly and ensure that justice prevails.”

