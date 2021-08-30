Kimberley woman stabbed to death allegedly in quarrel over R350 grant

It’s understood that the suspect believed that the deceased was using the money for her own benefit after she helped him apply for the social relief of distress grant.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating the murder of a woman in a Kimberley community.

She was stabbed to death, allegedly by her neighbour, during an argument over a R350 COVID-19 grant.

It’s understood that the suspect believed that the deceased was using the money for her own benefit after she helped him apply for the social relief of distress grant.

The police's Bashoabile Kale said that the 47-year-old woman was stabbed during an altercation on Friday.

“It is alleged that the suspect and the deceased quarreled over the R350 social relief grant from Sassa. A 56-year-old man was arrested and charged for murder and will appear before the Galeshewe Magistrates Court soon,” he said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.