IEC still waiting for court papers from ANC regarding reopening registration

The IEC is refusing to comment on the ANC’s bid, opting to wait for the governing party’s legal papers in order to understand what aspect of the process is being challenged.

JOHANNESBURG - While the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is yet to receive papers from the African National Congress (ANC) forcing it to reopen registration of local government election candidates, it said systems reports from the deadline and days leading up to it existed.

On Monday, the IEC refused to comment on the ANC’s bid, opting to wait for the governing party’s legal papers in order to understand what aspect of the process is being challenged.

ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte told journalists last week it was to approach the Electoral Court after failing to register candidates to contest in more than 35 municipalities across the country.

The party blamed technical glitches for the disruptions, claims which have been echoed by the United Democratic Movement.

If the elections go ahead, the ANC risks not being able to participate in the polls across the country, a first for a party which has been in power since the dawn of democracy.

The IEC’s Masego Sheburi said: “We will wait until we have received court papers from the ANC to hear what it is that they are asserting. We will be able to offer responses once we have seen the papers.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.