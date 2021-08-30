Here’s what Gauteng's different water restriction levels mean for you
There are six water restriction levels that ringfence what can and can’t be done. It can get confusing, so let’s get started.
Last week, Rand Water issued a 20% water restriction notice to municipalities across Gauteng, including Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.
There have been growing fears that the restrictions could have an impact on hospitals and schools in the province as well.
Some areas have been without water for nearly a week and there is no indication when it will be restored.
There are six restriction levels that ringfence what can and can’t be done under that level’s rules. It can get confusing, so let’s break it down:
Level 1 (we're here right now):
• Watering of gardens is not allowed between 6am and 6pm in summer months (1 September – 31 March).
• Using garden hoses to clean hard surfaces is also not allowed.
Level 2:
• Sprays and sprinklers are banned.
• Handheld hosepipes can only be used between 5pm and 7pm.
• Vehicles should be cleaned using hoses that have a trigger nozzle between 5pm and 7pm.
Level 3:
• All sprinklers and other sprays and dripper systems aren’t allowed.
• Handheld hoses can only be used for 15 minutes between 5pm and 7pm.
• Use of grey water is advised.
• Filling of pools is allowed for 15 minutes using hose pipes.
Level 4:
• Outdoor irrigation of both commercial and industrial spaces is banned.
• Buckets must be used to watch vehicles.
• No filling of pools
• Encouraging the use of recycling, like grey water.
Level 5:
• All limits of level 4 upheld.
• Encouraging the use of recycling, like grey water.
• The efficient and moderate use of water.
Level 6:
• Non-residential households and properties must cut consumption by 45%.
• Water drawn from boreholes should not be used for outdoor purposes.
• Watering for agriculture should be reduced to 60%.
The latest set of restrictions have affected at least 36 reservoirs in the province, including:
Johannesburg Water reservoirs restricted are:
- Rem Allandale and President Park Reservoirs – supplies greater Midrand, President Park, Kaalfontein, Ebony Park, Rabie Ridge and Ivory Park.
- Halfway House South, Diepsloot Town and Abbatoir & Market – supplies greater City Deep, Tulisa Park Stafford and Steeledale.
- Sandton No1 and Sandton No2, Malvern East, North East Areas, Linksfield Ridge Reservoir.
- Meadowlands Res North and Meadowlands Res South: supplies Dobsonville, Jabavu, Orlando, Mofolo and Dube.
- Braamfischerville Ext 12 and Braamfischer: supplies Braamfischer, Meadowlands and Mmesi Park.
- Roodepoort Deep Township: supplies Hamberg, Rand Leases, Roodepoort and Creswell Park.
- Protea Glen: supplies greater Protea Glen.
- Hursthill reservoir: supplies Montgomerry, Albertville, Westbury, Northcliff, Greymont, Coronationville and Triomf.
- Orlando Power Station: supplies Orlando East, Orlando West, Nomzamo and Klipspruit.
- Diepkloof Reservoir: supplies Diepkloof and Noordgesig.
- Whiteridge North Ridge: supplies Helderkruin, Weltevreden park, Constantia Park, Allens Nek and Florida Park.
- Doornkop North and Corriemoor Reservoir: supplies Fairland, Blackheath and Quellerina.
- Chiawelo Reservoir: supplies Chiawelo, Klipriviersoog, Dlamini and Protea North.
- Zondi Reservoir: supplies Zondi, Molestane Emdeni, Naledi, Zola, Doornkop and Zola.
- Doornkop Reservoir and Power Park : supplies Eldorado Park, Nancefield, Pimville and Devland.
- Grobler Park Reservoir and Fleurhof: supplies Fleurhof and Lea Glen.
- Lenasia Township: supplies greater Lenasia and the surrounding areas.
- Abbatoirs Hamburger: Florida Lake , Florida Park and Discovery ext 2 and 5.
- Boschkop Reservoir: Radiokop, Randparkrif and Weltevredenpark.
- Cosmo City: Cosmo city, Kya Sands, Northriding, Zandspruit , Hoogland, Lanseria, Moslyn park.
- Commando road and Claremont: Claremont, Industria North and Delarey.
- Cornelius street: Fairland, Weltevreden Park, Allens Nek, Randparkrif.
- Honeydew Reservoir 1and 2: Honeydew Manor, Radiokop, Ruimsig A.H, Honeydew Grove, Honeydew Ridge, Aanwins A.H and Ambot A.H.
- Horizon North: Georgina, Discovery, Horison and Roodepoort North.
- Noordgesig township: Noordgesig and Pennyville.
- Watervall dall and Watervar Reservoir: Bergbron, Greymont, Northcliff, Quellerina and Florida Hills
- Weltevreden bypass: Radiokop, Willowbrook, Weltevreden Park, Poortview , Amarosa and Wilgeheuwel
- Linbro Park Res&Direct Feed, Marlboro Res, Illovo Res & Tow, Morningside Res, Bryanston.
- Diepsloot Res.
- Alexander Park Res.
- Randjieslaagte and Dunkeld Reservoirs.
- Linksfield Res.
WHERE TO REPORT LEAKS AND OTHER PROBLEMS
24-hour Hotline: 011 688 1699/086 056 2874
SMS line: 076 333 5052
Email: Customer@jwater.co.za
