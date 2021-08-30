Here’s what Gauteng's different water restriction levels mean for you

There are six water restriction levels that ringfence what can and can’t be done. It can get confusing, so let’s get started.

Last week, Rand Water issued a 20% water restriction notice to municipalities across Gauteng, including Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.

There have been growing fears that the restrictions could have an impact on hospitals and schools in the province as well.

Some areas have been without water for nearly a week and there is no indication when it will be restored.

There are six restriction levels that ringfence what can and can’t be done under that level’s rules. It can get confusing, so let’s break it down:

Level 1 (we're here right now):

• Watering of gardens is not allowed between 6am and 6pm in summer months (1 September – 31 March).

• Using garden hoses to clean hard surfaces is also not allowed.

Level 2:

• Sprays and sprinklers are banned.

• Handheld hosepipes can only be used between 5pm and 7pm.

• Vehicles should be cleaned using hoses that have a trigger nozzle between 5pm and 7pm.

Level 3:

• All sprinklers and other sprays and dripper systems aren’t allowed.

• Handheld hoses can only be used for 15 minutes between 5pm and 7pm.

• Use of grey water is advised.

• Filling of pools is allowed for 15 minutes using hose pipes.

Level 4:

• Outdoor irrigation of both commercial and industrial spaces is banned.

• Buckets must be used to watch vehicles.

• No filling of pools

• Encouraging the use of recycling, like grey water.

Level 5:

• All limits of level 4 upheld.

• The efficient and moderate use of water.



Level 6:

• Non-residential households and properties must cut consumption by 45%.

• Water drawn from boreholes should not be used for outdoor purposes.

• Watering for agriculture should be reduced to 60%.